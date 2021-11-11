Insider Selling: Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Insider Sells 4,401 Shares of Stock

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) insider Marc W. Booth sold 4,401 shares of Acacia Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $24,337.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ACTG opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average is $5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.35. Acacia Research Co. has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $9.09.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.40 million during the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 107.81%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Acacia Research from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 78.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 126.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the first quarter valued at $119,000. 59.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.