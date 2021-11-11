Argus Upgrades Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) to “Buy”

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $280.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Argus’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $247.05 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $163.16 and a 52-week high of $254.70. The stock has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $242.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.87.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $486,537,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 26.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,020,243,000 after buying an additional 973,510 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 27.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,351,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $509,971,000 after buying an additional 512,955 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 112.2% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 689,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,732,000 after buying an additional 364,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 10.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,655,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $575,885,000 after buying an additional 252,286 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

