Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF) Announces $0.88 Dividend

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.
JUVF stock opened at $16.55 on Thursday. Juniata Valley Financial has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $19.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.40.
About Juniata Valley Financial
