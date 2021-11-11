Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF) Announces $0.88 Dividend

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

JUVF stock opened at $16.55 on Thursday. Juniata Valley Financial has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $19.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.40.

About Juniata Valley Financial

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, trust, asset management, and estate services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mifflintown, PA.

