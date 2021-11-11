D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

D.R. Horton has increased its dividend by 70.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. D.R. Horton has a dividend payout ratio of 6.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect D.R. Horton to earn $13.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $95.02 on Thursday. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $106.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.91. The firm has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

