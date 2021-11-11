Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) Announces GBX 3 Dividend

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

HFD stock opened at GBX 323.80 ($4.23) on Thursday. Halfords Group has a 12 month low of GBX 232.50 ($3.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 441.80 ($5.77). The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 312.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 359.54. The stock has a market cap of £644.74 million and a PE ratio of 12.03.

Get Halfords Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on shares of Halfords Group in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on shares of Halfords Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on shares of Halfords Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.