MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.330-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.550-$5.550 EPS.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $95.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.26. MasTec has a 52-week low of $52.41 and a 52-week high of $122.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.33 and a 200 day moving average of $99.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.52.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MasTec will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MasTec in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MasTec stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,864 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 102,619 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of MasTec worth $38,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

