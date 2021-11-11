MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.330-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.550-$5.550 EPS.
NYSE:MTZ opened at $95.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.26. MasTec has a 52-week low of $52.41 and a 52-week high of $122.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.33 and a 200 day moving average of $99.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.52.
MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MasTec will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in MasTec stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,864 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 102,619 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of MasTec worth $38,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.
MasTec Company Profile
MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.
