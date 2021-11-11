PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) posted its earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $206.82 on Thursday. PayPal has a one year low of $183.54 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.48 and a 200-day moving average of $269.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $243.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.85.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PayPal stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.03% of PayPal worth $3,517,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

