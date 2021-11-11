LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $173.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.17 million. LifeStance Health Group’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. LifeStance Health Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:LFST opened at $10.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.88. LifeStance Health Group has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LFST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

