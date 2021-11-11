LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $173.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.17 million. LifeStance Health Group’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. LifeStance Health Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ:LFST opened at $10.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.88. LifeStance Health Group has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LFST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.
About LifeStance Health Group
LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.
Read More: Why do commodities matter?
Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.