Truist Lowers Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Price Target to $40.00

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) had its target price lowered by analysts at Truist from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 93.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Vroom from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM opened at $20.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.64. Vroom has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vroom will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vroom by 150.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 135,581 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 18,585 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 52,918 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $722,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Vroom by 315.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 41,548 shares during the period.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

