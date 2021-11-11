1832 Asset Management L.P. Trims Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 749,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 66,203 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $94,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth about $24,866,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 42.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 38,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 11,646 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 340.5% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,917,000 after buying an additional 133,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 368.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after buying an additional 36,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $125.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.88 and a 200 day moving average of $122.81. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.70 and a 12 month high of $131.62. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $434,545.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,236 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,934. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.13.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.