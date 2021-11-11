1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $110.74 Million Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 906,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.25% of Ross Stores worth $110,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $504,204,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,215,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $522,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,112,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,361,979,000 after acquiring an additional 999,997 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 4,078,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $488,999,000 after acquiring an additional 454,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,064,000 after acquiring an additional 353,069 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $118.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.70. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.55 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.93.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

