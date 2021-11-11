1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $75.59 Million Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,019,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,961 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.57% of W. R. Berkley worth $75,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 649,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,647 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 142,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 52,414 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth about $2,036,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 46,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

WRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.27.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $81.34 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $61.49 and a 1-year high of $82.76. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.22.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 9.34%.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

