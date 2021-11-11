1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 336 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Booking were worth $128,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Booking by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,569.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,426.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,312.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.54, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,860.73 and a 1-year high of $2,687.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 44.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Booking from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,683.79.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

