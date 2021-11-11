EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Position Boosted by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.50% of EPAM Systems worth $145,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $674.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $628.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $562.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.57, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.40. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $311.82 and a one year high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.50.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.82, for a total transaction of $768,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total value of $390,944.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,143 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,894 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

