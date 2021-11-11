1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $159.33 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,392,923 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,025,867 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $159,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 15,712 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $68.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $82.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.23 and a 1 year high of $76.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.40.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.68.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

