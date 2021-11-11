Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Holdings Raised by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,227,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,613 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.31% of Shaw Communications worth $179,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 318.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SJR shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

SJR opened at $29.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $30.41.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0801 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.39%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

