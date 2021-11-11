Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 83,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AKYA. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $5,909,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth $5,097,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth $88,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth $8,544,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth $256,000. 30.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ:AKYA opened at $13.10 on Thursday. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $28.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.80. The company has a quick ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

