Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Piper Sandler Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $953,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after buying an additional 13,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,890,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 4,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $644,411.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $448,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,372 shares of company stock worth $3,738,981. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $178.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.90 and its 200-day moving average is $136.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.43. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $88.67 and a 52-week high of $182.34.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.78. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $445.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Piper Sandler Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

