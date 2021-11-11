Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 2.34% of Clarim Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clarim Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $965,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,014,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Clarim Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,413,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Clarim Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,930,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Clarim Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,134,000.

Shares of CLRM stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

