Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 328,332 Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 328,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 122,346 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 263.7% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 25,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,021,000. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.22. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $120.53 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSM shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

