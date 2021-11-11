Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,558,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,549,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,549,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,068,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,042,000.

Shares of RAMMU opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.24. Aries I Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.13.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on opportunities in various specialized fields within the technology sector across North America, Europe, and Asia.

