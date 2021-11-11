Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 26,181 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 96.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 919 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,181 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in PTC were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTC. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in PTC by 330.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in PTC by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $120.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.69. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.14 and a 52-week high of $153.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

