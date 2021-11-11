Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

NYSE:MHNC opened at $23.92 on Thursday. Maiden Holdings North America has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $24.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.00.

