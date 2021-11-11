The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.
Shares of GUT stock opened at $8.22 on Thursday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.05.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile
