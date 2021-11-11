Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Director Edward L. Monser Buys 918 Shares

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Director Edward L. Monser purchased 918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $24,923.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of VRT opened at $26.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.41, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.50.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter worth $256,437,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter worth $231,105,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 68.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,377,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,716,000 after buying an additional 3,414,816 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,069,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 3,353.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,503,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,638 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Vertiv from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.71.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

