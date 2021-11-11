Insider Selling: Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Director Sells 27,000 Shares of Stock

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $864,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MPLX opened at $30.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.74 and its 200-day moving average is $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $32.26.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 30.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Mplx’s payout ratio is 101.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mplx by 18.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mplx by 0.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mplx by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 0.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 5.0% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.96 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.12.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

