Insider Selling: Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Director Sells 27,000 Shares of Stock

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $864,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
MPLX opened at $30.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.74 and its 200-day moving average is $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $32.26.
Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 30.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mplx by 18.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mplx by 0.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mplx by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 0.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 5.0% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.96 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.12.
About Mplx
MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.
