Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callaway Golf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Compass Point raised Callaway Golf from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.80.

ELY stock opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.96. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.96.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $127,144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELY. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the first quarter valued at $365,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the first quarter worth $7,265,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

