Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Director Sells $127,984.01 in Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 3,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $127,984.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fund Iv L.P. Omega also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 4th, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 25,225 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $847,055.50.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 12,171 shares of Replimune Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $408,702.18.

On Thursday, September 16th, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 5,537 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $180,229.35.

REPL opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 30.87 and a current ratio of 30.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.56. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $54.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 2.37.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). On average, analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter worth $423,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Replimune Group by 17.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,078,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,917,000 after purchasing an additional 452,551 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Replimune Group by 19.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Replimune Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 26.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 280,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,543,000 after buying an additional 57,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REPL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

