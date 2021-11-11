Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Insider Steven L. Wentzel Sells 2,583 Shares

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $413,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $158.11 on Thursday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $86.04 and a one year high of $164.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 12.18%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 419.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 600.0% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXP. Raymond James upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

