Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Insider Steven L. Wentzel Sells 2,583 Shares

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $413,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Eagle Materials stock opened at $158.11 on Thursday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $86.04 and a one year high of $164.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.32.
Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 419.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 600.0% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXP. Raymond James upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.
About Eagle Materials
Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.
Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.