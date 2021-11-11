LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Insider Annie Armstrong Sells 3,686 Shares

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $169,408.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Annie Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 7th, Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $107,594.34.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $115,629.82.

Shares of LC stock opened at $42.14 on Thursday. LendingClub Co. has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $49.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.00 and a beta of 2.08.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 229.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on LendingClub from $33.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in LendingClub by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in LendingClub by 107.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in LendingClub by 30.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in LendingClub during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in LendingClub during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

