Efinity Token Price Down 3.1% Over Last Week (EFI)

Efinity Token (CURRENCY:EFI) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 11th. Efinity Token has a total market capitalization of $87.21 million and $48.55 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Efinity Token coin can now be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00002468 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00054384 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.24 or 0.00225151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.65 or 0.00092471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Efinity Token Coin Profile

EFI is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

