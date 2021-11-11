Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAIN. Raymond James lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,826,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the second quarter worth $330,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 75.4% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 371,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,258,000 after buying an additional 159,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $45.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.37 and its 200 day moving average is $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.47. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $46.44.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.78 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 117.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 54.31%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.