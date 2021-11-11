NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $340.00 at Bank of America

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $275.00 to $340.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NVDA. UBS Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $241.12.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $294.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $323.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in NVIDIA by 790.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

