Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sensus Healthcare (SRTS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ: SRTS):

11/10/2021 – Sensus Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company It specializes in the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancers and other skin conditions, such as keloids, with superficial radiation therapy. The company’s portfolio of treatment devices consists of the SRT-100(TM) and SRT-100 Vision(TM). Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. “

11/5/2021 – Sensus Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

11/5/2021 – Sensus Healthcare had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Sensus Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Sensus Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company It specializes in the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancers and other skin conditions, such as keloids, with superficial radiation therapy. The company’s portfolio of treatment devices consists of the SRT-100(TM) and SRT-100 Vision(TM). Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Shares of NASDAQ:SRTS opened at $4.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.76. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $6.09. The firm has a market cap of $80.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.50 and a beta of 0.50.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 81,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 34,699 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

