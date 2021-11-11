Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 244,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,207,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 155.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after buying an additional 20,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.73.

NYSE AVY opened at $222.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.67. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $145.35 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.46%.

In other news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,195 shares of company stock worth $1,837,131. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

