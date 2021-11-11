Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 1,365.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SYNNEX during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in SYNNEX during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNNEX stock opened at $111.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $59.39 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.09 and a 200-day moving average of $118.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 2.10%. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.49%.

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $164,559.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,324,406.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $110,658.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,857 shares of company stock worth $540,253 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.88.

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

