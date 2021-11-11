Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,051 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth approximately $992,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 9.0% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 25.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,419 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,890 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $163,647,000 after buying an additional 31,656 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EA opened at $139.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.41 and a 1 year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

EA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.19.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $480,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $1,276,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,830 shares of company stock worth $5,650,989 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

