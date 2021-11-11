Head to Head Analysis: Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) and BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB)

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) and BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.3% of Northeast Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Northeast Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Northeast Bank and BEO Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Bank $150.16 million 1.94 $71.50 million $8.78 3.98 BEO Bancorp $30.93 million 1.46 $5.52 million N/A N/A

Northeast Bank has higher revenue and earnings than BEO Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Northeast Bank and BEO Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northeast Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A BEO Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Northeast Bank and BEO Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Bank 47.81% N/A N/A BEO Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Northeast Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. BEO Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Northeast Bank pays out 0.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Northeast Bank has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BEO Bancorp has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Northeast Bank beats BEO Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank is a full-service bank, which offers personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Lewiston, ME.

About BEO Bancorp

BEO Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial and consumer financing, and banking and mortgage lending services. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Heppner, OR.

