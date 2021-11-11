CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Director Claudius E. Iv Watts Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.70. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. CommScope’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COMM. Bank of America downgraded shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CommScope has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.12.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CommScope by 0.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in CommScope by 6.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in CommScope by 46.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in CommScope by 4.9% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 24,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in CommScope by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.