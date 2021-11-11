Insider Selling: Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Sells 2,189 Shares of Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $221,176.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Soren Abildgaard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $32,379.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Soren Abildgaard sold 2,188 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $242,145.96.

On Monday, September 20th, Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.83, for a total value of $30,579.33.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Soren Abildgaard sold 2,187 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.85, for a total value of $273,046.95.

ZEN opened at $100.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.35 and a beta of 1.06. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $166.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 34.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 86.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 8.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 19.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Zendesk from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.92.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

