Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.500-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.41 billion-$4.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.35 billion.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $385.65 on Thursday. Illumina has a one year low of $292.65 and a one year high of $555.77. The stock has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.33, a PEG ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $422.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $441.04.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illumina from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $424.00.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total value of $41,804.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total transaction of $153,577.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,146 shares of company stock worth $5,896,697. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

