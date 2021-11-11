Dmitry Melnikov Sells 10,000 Shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dmitry Melnikov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Dmitry Melnikov sold 14,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $364,700.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Dmitry Melnikov sold 10,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $246,200.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 10,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $244,300.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Dmitry Melnikov sold 6,500 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $160,290.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 10,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $244,300.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 9,900 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $240,174.00.

Shares of SEMrush stock opened at $23.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average of $21.71. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEMR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEMrush by 3,607.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 130,973 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,593,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. 9.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

