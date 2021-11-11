David P. Heintzman Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
David P. Heintzman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 15th, David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total value of $272,700.00.
SYBT stock opened at $67.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.73.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter worth $220,000. 48.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have weighed in on SYBT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
About Stock Yards Bancorp
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.
