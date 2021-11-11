Claudius E. Iv Watts Acquires 30,000 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Stock

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 30,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $298,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CommScope stock opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.81.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of CommScope by 134.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of CommScope by 140.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of CommScope by 46.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of CommScope by 53.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on COMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.12.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.