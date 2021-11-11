Claudius E. Iv Watts Acquires 30,000 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Stock

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 30,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $298,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
CommScope stock opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.81.
CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have commented on COMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.12.
About CommScope
CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.
