Comparing Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) & PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) and PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Datadog and PDF Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datadog -5.01% -2.76% -1.26% PDF Solutions -49.71% -19.40% -16.08%

58.2% of Datadog shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of PDF Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of Datadog shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of PDF Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Datadog and PDF Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datadog $603.47 million 96.99 -$24.55 million ($0.14) -1,348.48 PDF Solutions $88.05 million 13.47 -$40.36 million ($1.32) -24.13

Datadog has higher revenue and earnings than PDF Solutions. Datadog is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PDF Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Datadog has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDF Solutions has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Datadog and PDF Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datadog 0 8 12 0 2.60 PDF Solutions 0 1 3 0 2.75

Datadog currently has a consensus price target of $163.17, indicating a potential downside of 13.58%. PDF Solutions has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.81%. Given PDF Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PDF Solutions is more favorable than Datadog.

Summary

Datadog beats PDF Solutions on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc. provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack. Its platform also provides user experience and network performance monitoring, incident management, and various shared features, such as sophisticated dashboards, advanced analytics, collaboration tools, and alerting capabilities. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services. The company was founded by John Kachig Kibarian, Kimon W. Michaels, Thomas F. Cobourn, and Howard C. Read in 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

