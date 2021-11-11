Analyzing Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) and Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) and Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Programs and Systems $264.49 million 1.85 $13.82 million $1.28 26.16 Turing $803.38 million 11.53 $79.28 million N/A N/A

Turing has higher revenue and earnings than Computer Programs and Systems.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Programs and Systems 6.87% 10.94% 6.42% Turing N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.3% of Computer Programs and Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Computer Programs and Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Programs and Systems 0 2 1 0 2.33 Turing 0 4 8 0 2.67

Computer Programs and Systems currently has a consensus price target of $34.67, suggesting a potential upside of 3.51%. Turing has a consensus price target of $31.73, suggesting a potential upside of 4.50%. Given Turing’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Turing is more favorable than Computer Programs and Systems.

Summary

Turing beats Computer Programs and Systems on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics. The Post-acute Care EHR segment provides post-acute care EHR solution and related services for skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. The TruBridge segment focuses on providing business management, consulting, and managed IT services along with its complete revenue cycle management solution for all care settings, regardless of their primary healthcare information solutions provider. The company was founded by Michael Kenny Muscat Sr. in 1979 and is headquartered in Mobile, AL.

About Turing

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

