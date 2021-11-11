Boothbay Fund Management LLC Raises Stake in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in SeaSpine were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SeaSpine in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 15.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SeaSpine in the second quarter worth about $70,000. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in SeaSpine in the second quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in SeaSpine in the second quarter worth about $213,000. 73.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPNE opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.93. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.12.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $46.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.66 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 20.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

