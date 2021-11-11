Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes $323,000 Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $100,860.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $296,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,350 shares of company stock worth $943,602. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

ALK opened at $57.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 359.63 and a beta of 1.64. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.90 and a one year high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

