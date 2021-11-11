Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases New Position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

