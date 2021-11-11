Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MRSN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, September 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.80.

MRSN stock opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. Mersana Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $681.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.45.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.05). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 295,206.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

